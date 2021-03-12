Working with or for a nonprofit organization can provide a wide range of emotional experiences. Through our direct service 211 Information and Referral Hotline, here at United Way of Southern West Virginia, we are informed of the urgent need for food, housing, or utility assistance, as well as other critical needs. We communicate with school personnel to learn that local schoolchildren are without proper shoes and we connect directly with grandparents who through many circumstances are raising grandchildren or sometimes great-grandchildren.
The partner agencies we support relay the needs of their clients and communities and make us aware of our neighbors struggling with substance abuse, local children who have suffered abuse or trauma, a growing senior population in need of home-delivered meals, increased demand for food assistance, and awareness of an unsheltered population. At United Way of Southern West Virginia, we seek out the problems most shy away from.
We search for these problems because we have a community that provides solutions, and we can connect our community’s challenges with problem solvers. Our local agencies employ personnel or coordinate volunteers who are trained, compassionate, and dedicated souls. United with them, we provide advocacy to children who have experienced abuse, we provide opportunities for those struggling with substance abuse to enter recovery. United with them, we provide a voice to those experiencing violence at home. United, we provide food to families in need and meals to home-bound seniors.
We can provide these solutions because at United Way of Southern West Virginia we make every dollar count in making a difference to our community and we have caring, concerned donors who help make it possible. Through direct support, workplace campaign payroll deduction programs, and fundraising events, our community makes it possible for United Way to identify and address the needs of southern West Virginia.
One day last week as I arrived at our office, a man approached my car. My initial instinct as a woman in an empty parking lot was frustration with myself that I had not been more aware of my surroundings and noticed him nearby. I partly opened my window, thinking that he may be there because he was seeking assistance, and I asked if I could help him. He asked if I worked at United Way and when I replied that I did, he reached into his wallet and handed me five $20 bills. He said, “I would like to make a donation.” As I thanked him, I mentioned that I was preparing to open the office and I offered to give him a receipt. He declined, saying he would like it to remain anonymous, and began to walk away. As I was collecting my things to enter the office, he stopped and said, “People need help.”
It was such a simple, quick interaction, but it is the crux of our mission at United Way. He knew people need help, and he knew that United Way would know how to help. To join him in living, giving, and leading UNITED, visit our website at unitedwayswv.org, or call 304-253-2111, for more information.