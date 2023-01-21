This past week marked our United Way of Southern West Virginia’s first full board meeting of 2023. It was an exciting time to bring our passionate members together, talk about last year’s successes and unite in our enthusiasm to “hit the ground running” for a successful 2023.
Our board is full of experienced, selfless and devoted community members who stand strongly behind positive impact.
With the turn of the year, we welcomed our incoming board chairman, Jonathan Grose, to “lead the charge” alongside our executive director, Trena Dacal. Jonathan is a dear friend of mine and is a trust officer at City National Bank. I joke with him often that he must never sleep, as I’ve never known anyone (aside from my mom, Nancy Kissinger) more heavily involved in community service.
On behalf of our entire Board, we are thrilled to have Jonathan’s leadership, passion, and motivation at the forefront of our efforts. I know 2023 will hold many new opportunities to positively impact lives here in southern West Virginia.
Anyone that knows me, knows I am a competitive person. I don’t take my role as campaign chairman lightly. In the fall, we announced our Board’s ambitious goal of $750,000. With the funds we raise, we support dozens of local non-profit partner agencies, provide direct resources to those in need through our community impact programs, and support our 2-1-1 Information & Referral Hotline. As of last week, I’m thrilled to announce we are at 85 percent of our campaign goal! THANK YOU to everyone who believes in our mission and has contributed to our efforts.
Fundraising goals require endless endeavors from many individuals, organizations, platforms, and experience levels. Our United Way cherishes partnerships and seeks opportunities to get involved and give back to our community in any way possible. This past Friday, my husband and I had the opportunity to volunteer at a Veteran’s Food Table giveaway. We were joined by other United Way board members as we partnered with Mountaineer Food Bank, Beckley VA Hospital, Jan-Care Ambulance, and Optimum to distribute food boxes to much-deserving, local Veterans. Segal Law sponsored the purchase of hundreds of dog and cat food bags which we extended to the Veterans for their furry family members. This food distribution partnership is just ONE example of why I love being an active member of our United Way of Southern West Virginia.
Every single dollar raised helps us reach our campaign goal and helps us positively impact lives daily. As campaign chairman, I want to encourage every reader to “Live United” and become an advocate for our United Way of Southern West Virginia’s continuous need to aid those in need. Hitting our goal provides boundless possibilities and continued growth. Thank you to everyone’s continued support!
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
