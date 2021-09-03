The United Way of Southern West Virginia is back in a big way! That’s right. We have navigated the Covid storm and are ready to hit the fundraising trail hard.
This past Tuesday was the United Way’s Annual Campaign Kick-Off Breakfast, where some major announcements were made concerning fundraising goals and events for the 2021-2022 season. Trena Dacal, executive director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia and fundraiser extraordinaire, made the big announcement that this year’s fundraising goal was set at a whopping $600,000. Although this sounds like an astronomical number, considering that the United Way’s largest fundraiser, Dancing with the Stars, has been pushed back to 2022, Dacal has some formidable events planned to fill the void.
The first event that is scheduled for this year is the Rubber Ducky Dash, which is perfect for adults, children and philanthropic members of the community who are into high-stakes mallard chases. It will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve and will see over 5,000 rubber duckies placed into the water. The ducks will cost $5 each and can be purchased by visiting unitedwayswv.org. The duck that crosses the finish line first will be crowned king waterfowl, and the owner of the duck will receive a monetary grand prize of $4,000. The second-place duck will receive $1,000, and the third-place winner will receive an overnight stay and adventure package from the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
Between Oct. 25-29 the United Way will be hosting its Fall Denim for a Difference fundraiser. The United Way will partner with local businesses and, for a small donation, employees will have the opportunity to wear their favorite Canadian tuxedos to work. $5 will buy the employees one day out of their normal business attire while $10 will buy them three days, and for $15 they can go the entire week in their most comfortable pair of Wranglers.
Nov. 1 begins the Wonderland of Trees, which will run until Nov. 19. This event has local businesses purchase Christmas trees and then compete with other businesses to decorate the most fashionable tree. The trees are then taken to the JW Marriott Jr. Leadership Center at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, where they are auctioned off, and all the proceeds from the event go to the United Way of Southern West Virginia. This annual event produces some of the most desirable Christmas trees in southern West Virginia and is a perfect excuse to avoid climbing in the attic for those Christmas decorations.
More events are planned for the future, such as a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, but these will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, make sure you get these events on your calendar because you are not going to want to miss out on any of the fun opportunities to support your local United Way and all of the good that they do for this community.
— The 2021/2022 campaign chairperson is Noah Kapp, vice president of Compliance, LLC.