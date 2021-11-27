Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 with the simple idea to create a day that encourages people to do good.
Over the past nine years, the idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. People demonstrate generosity in many ways on Giving Tuesday. Whether it is helping a friend or a stranger, advocating for causes we care about or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts.
The theme of Giving Tuesday is similar to the mission of United Way. United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Giving Tuesday is a global movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.
It is the mission of United Way of Southern West Virginia to improve lives within our coverage area by focusing on the building blocks for a good quality of life: health, education, and financial stability. We work every day to mobilize the caring power of the people and organizations that have the passion, resources, and expertise needed to make change. United Way of Southern West Virginia fights for every person in every community of Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Summers, Wyoming, Mercer, and McDowell counties.
There are many opportunities to make a difference through the impact of United Way of Southern West Virginia. Through our website at unitedwayswv.org, one-time or monthly donations can safely be made that support our Equal Footing Shoe Fund, 211 Information and Referral Hotline, and the 26 agencies with whom we will partner in 2022. Through hosting or participating in a workplace campaign, a simple payroll deduction in conjunction with your co-workers can provide home-delivered meals to seniors, scholarships to childhood enrichment programs, scholarships to recovery programs, and inventory at food and baby pantries. Direct donations by check may be mailed to PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Giving Tuesday is a celebration of generosity and how every act of generosity counts. We are asking you to celebrate with us, as a donor, or an advocate, or a volunteer. The theme of our 2021/2022 campaign is that “Change Doesn’t Happen Alone.” With the help of our community, we can effect change for a child without the proper footwear by providing them a new pair of athletic shoes. We can effect change in the life of a home-bound senior, by providing the contact of a delivery person who brings them a meal. We can effect change in the life of someone striving for recovery from substance use disorder by providing scholarship to a recovery program. We can effect change in the family whose budget is stretched thin by providing food or formula from a local pantry.
To donate or for more information, please visit our website at unitedwayswv.org, or call 304-253-2111.