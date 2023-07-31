CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia will join community organizers, neighbors, and law enforcement partners to participate in National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
During this year’s National Night Out, the office will participate in the community event scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ritter Park Fountain Plaza in Huntington.
Coordinated by local law enforcement and trained volunteers, National Night Out provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, festivals, parades, safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and more. National Night Out sends a message that neighbors are united and working together to keep their communities and one another safe.
Additional National Night Out events are scheduled throughout the Southern District of West Virginia, including Beckley, Charleston, Dunbar, Parkersburg, and Whitesville.
“National Night Out strengthens the connections between our communities and the men and women of law enforcement who serve them,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson in a press release.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships and camaraderie between law enforcement and the communities they serve to make neighborhoods safer places to live.
National Night Out was established in 1984 with funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance of the U.S. Department of Justice. The program is administered by the National Association of Town Watch, a nationwide non-profit organization.
