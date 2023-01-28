Every year, our united way of southern West Virginia links up with United Ways all over the world to collaboratively agree on the slogan for the upcoming fundraising campaign year. This year, it’s “United begins with you.” See what we did there?
While you can walk away with that literal meaning, we obviously mean for it to encourage individual enthusiasm toward making a true difference.
We want to reiterate that EVERY single donation – big or small, monetarily or creatively – helps us accomplish our mission. I’m often asked to explain what our United Way of Southern West Virginia does. My immediate response is that we are the community’s “resource of resources.” It is our mission to improve lives in southern West Virginia by focusing on the building blocks for a good quality of life: health, education, and financial stability. We do this by organizing and executing unparalleled fundraising efforts to directly support our non-profit partner agencies and by providing direct impact through local programs and partnerships.
Our partner agencies are hands-on, local, nonprofit organizations who selflessly devote all efforts to improve lives. Some general examples of these agencies are food pantries, baby supply pantries, commissions on aging, educational programs, and women, youth and family advocacy centers/shelters. I like to think of our nonprofit partner agencies as the “undercover warriors” of our community. They are not out seeking praise or public recognition for their efforts. They are not living by the common motto of “you give what you get.” They give. They give continuously and expect nothing in return. Their goal is to positively impact lives – children, families, and individuals who run into unforeseen circumstances through no fault of their own. Maybe some individuals are in dire circumstances because of their own doing, but our nonprofit partner agencies are there to encourage change and get people on the right track.
Our United Way board’s Reinvestment Committee met this past week to make decisions very strategically on how our 2023 grant funding budget will be allocated to our approved partner agencies. They take their role in that decision very seriously, and I’d like to personally thank our board members who volunteer to take on that position. In a perfect world, we’d be able to honor all grant funding requests that come our way. In reality, we have to use every single dollar raised cautiously and impactfully and make hard decisions along the way. The more money raised, the more nonprofit partner agencies we can support!
We need YOU – the reader, the community member, neighbor, parent, child, “Pops & Mimi”s, the person who has been impacted by an “undercover warrior,” the person who feels their donation isn’t significant enough – to help our United Way reach our fundraising goal!
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
