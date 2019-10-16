U.S.A.F. Heritage Brass Band to perform in Beckley and Lewisburg

Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg will present a special free performance by the United States Air Force Heritage Brass Band on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hamilton Auditorium. The performance is free, but you must still reserve your seat.
A free concert will also be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 7 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson High School.
The U.S.A.F. Heritage of America Band presents Heritage Brass, a pioneering symphonic brass ensemble. Bringing the military tradition of brass and percussion to the concert stage, Heritage Brass presents programs that are both exhilarating and intimate.
Representing Air Force professionals serving across the globe, Heritage Brass highlights the service’s excellence and precision in every performance throughout the eastern seaboard, from South Carolina to Maine. Comprised of 10 brass players and percussion, the ensemble maintains a rigorous performance schedule presenting a diverse repertoire featuring orchestral transcriptions, patriotic favorites, jazz standards, new compositions and distinctive arrangements. Whether performing in a concert hall, an educational venue, a large sporting event, or in support of a military function, their innovative approach allows them to perform both as a large symphonic group and as an intimate chamber ensemble.
As professional Airman-musicians, Heritage Brass is committed to inspiring our American public, communicating our Air Force Core Values, and honoring our nation’s veterans through the power of music. They are proud to represent our nation’s Airmen who fly, fight, and win in air, space, and cyberspace.
To reserve your free ticket, call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, or stop by at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia. Carnegie Hall Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.