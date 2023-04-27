LEWISBURG, W.Va. – With the addition of up-and-coming singer Tyler Booth to the lineup, the Friday, May 26, concert featuring Cody Johnson and special guest Randy Houser at the state fairgrounds in Fairlea will now begin at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.
In addition, state fair officials have announced a special on-ground VIP parking is now available for $20. Only a limited number of spots will be available for purchase.
Free parking will be available in the parking lot across 219 South. All patrons who have not purchased VIP parking are asked to enter through the tunnel on 219 South. Parking and concert tickets may be purchased by visiting www.statefairofwv.com or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).
To kick off the evening, a special pre-show party will be open to the public starting at 3 p.m., located in front of the Underwood Building on the fairgrounds. This event is open to all ticket holders. Drinks and food will be available for purchase.
"With a little over a month left to go, we are extremely excited to open the gates for this special show," State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. "Less than 1,000 tickets currently remain, so don't wait to get them."
Other information:
- The Lot for VIP on-grounds parking opens at noon. Please enter through Gate 6, the carnival gate.
- Pre-show event starts at 3 p.m.. Must have a concert ticket to enter.
- Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
- Free parking will be in the fair's main parking lot on 219 South.
- Metal detectors will be in use. Weapons/firearms/knives are not permitted and will be confiscated. Alcoholic beverages not provided by the State Fair of WV are not permitted.
- Bag checks are conducted at all grandstand events.
- Professional video/photo equipment not permitted.
