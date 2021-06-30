One year after Covid-19 stopped the shows at Grandview Amphitheater, Theatre West Virginia has brought back music and dance to the Mountain State with four shows that celebrate Mountaineer grit and the vision of strong women.
The shows also remind the audiences that people have a common humanity, regardless of forces that may try to divide them.
The classic "Honey in the Rock" returns for the 60th year anniversary, with re-writes and revived scenes, and the remaining three shows — "Romeo and Juliet," "Tarzan" and "Alice @ Wonderland" — are all directed by women.
"We're excited about getting back on the stage," TWV General Manager Scott Hill said Wednesday. "I'm confident that, with the directors, this is going to be four really good shows, so come out and see them."
Honey in the Rock
Nick Yurick, TWV artistic director, is directing "Honey in the Rock," a classic summer show. This year is the 60th anniversary of the show, and Yurick said that he has taken elements of past seasons to bring a special show to the stage in 2021.
"I've really tried to put together the best possible version of the show, from everything that's been done in the last 60 years, as well as some things that haven't been done," said Yurick. "The show's gone through a lot of different edits and re-writes.
"I actually worked from about three or four versions of the script, to really kind of make it flow the best it can.
"It includes some romantic and moving moments and scenes, too, that have been revised and rewritten to resonate more with the modern audience."
Some of the scenes are taken from shows first performed at Grandview 30 or 40 years ago, and a couple of the dance numbers were created "from scratch".
The show, which was last performed six years ago, relies heavily on the original production for inspiration, but Yurick's current show is more respectful of indigenous Americans, even while capturing the spirit of the Civil War era.
He said the three additional shows this summer will be just as memorable.
"Going into planning this season, it being our first time back since Covid, we tried to make it something for everyone," he explained. "Anybody in the area, or beyond, that's been itching to return to live theater will have a show for them."
Yurick added that the return of "Honey in the Rock" is particularly poignant in 2021.
“This year’s presentation of ‘Honey in the Rock,’ seeks to acknowledge the Civil War era’s relevance to the current divisions in our nation, while also bridging that divide with a very humane message that no one on either side of that divide is beyond redemption," he said. "Because at the end of the day, our collective humanity is what matters.
"And I believe that West Virginians understand, and embody, that lesson better than anybody.
"We hope our audiences walk away from this performance believing that."
"Honey in the Rock" opens July 8, with additional performances on July 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17.
All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.
Romeo and Juliet
While "Hatfields and McCoys," the musical about the famous warring local clans, will not be offered this year, another family feud will be played out under the stars.
Director Shley Snider, a Parkersburg native who grew up near Canton, Ohio, and who has studied and performed William Shakespeare with French Creek Theatre in Cleveland and the at the Cleveland Shakespeare Festival, is determined that Grandview audiences will fall in love with "Romeo and Juliet."
"Our main goal is to show people Shakespeare can be accessible and can be fun in the year 2021," said Snider. "It can be relatable in the year 2021, and, believe it or not, people can understand it."
Any fears of a "language barrier" between Modern Early English, or Shakespeare's English, and contemporary English, are unfounded when a Shakespearian script is performed correctly, and Snider said the cast of "Romeo and Juliet" aim to do that during the 2021 season.
"Shakespeare's words were written to be performed," Snider explained. "The words are so beautiful at communicating human emotions....to really articulate the sound of a feeling and not just the words that are associated with it.
"I think people look at the words, and they can feel alienated by looking at the words. But Shakespeare was never meant to be read. It was meant to be seen.
"If you see it with a company like ours, that is really communicating the emotions through the articulations of those words, you don't even have to know the encyclopedia definition of those words."
"Romeo and Juliet" is about two teenagers from feuding families who develop a strong infatuation for one another, all within a few days. Snider pointed out that Shakespeare actually wrote the play as a comedy. Only the ending is tragic.
"Our goal is to play this play like a comedy and to get the audience to fall in love with these characters and root with them," she said. "That way, they're not thinking about the ending.
"It won't be as heavy a ride as they think it's going to be."
Romeo is played by Michael Armstrong, and Amethyst Alexander is performing the role of Juliet.
The musical opens July 11 and will run for three performances on July 11, 18 and 25. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.
Tarzan
Director Sharon Chadwick is a TWV alum who first performed on the Grandview stage in the 1980s. A high school theater teacher during the school year, she has performed and directed shows around the Las Vegas area. She came back to TWV for the summer shows seven years ago to perform and, two seasons ago, she directed Annie at TWV.
"I love West Virginia," she said Wednesday. "It's home. I was happy to be welcomed back home."
She'd planned on directing "Godspell" for the 2020 season, but Covid cancelled the show. She decided to direct the familiar "Tarzan," about a boy who grows up surrounded by gorillas and then falls in love with a girl named Jane, for 2021.
"I made the decision that we need to do something soothing that took place outdoors, although it's a jungle and not a wooded area," she said. "We're pretty excited.
"My husband is the scenic director, although he is doing it from Las Vegas."
Chadwick said that being on an outdoor stage in the mountains of West Virginia is both helpful and challenging when setting up an onstage "jungle" for "Tarzan."
"This theater space lends itself to the kind of environment that we're looking or, so that was kind of a given," noted Chadwick. "But then the challenge of, how do you change a wooded area and how do you change these wonderful levels on the towers?
"What we came up with was using a lot of camouflage material. A lot," she emphasized "When the audience walks into a space, everything will be covered with vines and this camouflage material to make it look more line a jungle."
Chadwick's research showed that, contrary to popular images, adult gorillas do not really "swing" among the tree canopy, as a rule. When actors climb in the "jungle", it will be truer to life.
"They'll climb and climb and climb," she said. "That's kind of what we're doing with the design aspect of it, to create a jungle."
She said the theme of Tarzan is a good one for 2021.
"The whole theme, of the whole show, is the two worlds, one family," said Chadwick. "We all come from different walks of life, and, in one sense, we are all one family, whether we are, as humans, are protecting our earth or whether we as humans protecting endangered species or whatever, we are all in one world.
"So we are, in a sense, one family, and that's really what this show is all about, is coming together as a family and growing to respect and understand one another's differences and making choices to make it a better world, if you will."
Jane is played by Sarah Leigh Beason, who is also the musical director for "Honey in the Rock."
Tarzan is played by Austin Seipp.
The show opens July 23.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on July 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.
Alice @ Wonderland
Moira Williamson, a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate, is directing the modern tale of Lewis Carroll's classic "Alice in Wonderland."
"This Alice is headstrong and determined," Williamson promised. "She's more willing to fight back, if any of the characters try to mess with her."
Audiences will meet familiar characters like Cheshire Cat and Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum (played by Williamson), but Alice is living in the modern world in this musical.
"Alice has a cell phone, and actually, the whole reason she goes down a rabbit hole is because she wants to charge her phone," Williamson explains. "One of the characters tells her there's a Starbucks where she could charge her phone, so she gets sucked down the rabbit hole."
Williamson said that the characters do embarrassing things and that it is OK for the audience to laugh at them.
"It's a fun show, made for people to laugh," she said. "There are some scenes specifically designed to be embarrassing for us (the cast)."
One such scene is a rap number, performed by Tweedle Dee and Dum, she said.
"Sometimes it feels like the audience doesn't know whether or not they can laugh at us," she reported. "I'm like, 'Please. Please do it.'"
Dancers in the cast range from ages 6 to 23. Williamson, a choreographer, arranged most of the dance numbers to be clean and nice but not too complicated, as a result.
"I had to keep in mind I was working with a lot of non-dancers, which is something I'm familiar with, having worked at Woodrow since we had a lot of athletes in the show," she explained.
The Kitty Chorus number is composed of eight people and is more technical, she added.
A number of children are in the show, which Williamson appreciates. She said the young actors influenced the flow of the show.
"Working with kids in genres is just really fun, because they have so many ideas that just want to come pouring out of them, even though it is a 10 a.m. rehearsal," she reported. "So getting to work with them and see what they want to do, and if they have any ideas, whether they work out or not, is always fun."
Alice is played by Kamryn Beth, and Cheshire Cat is played by Michael Williams.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on July 1, 2 and 3.