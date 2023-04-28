Rick Lay and Robert Doug Smith have been elected to Beckley Area Foundation’s 15-member board of directors.
They will be filling the vacancies of Kevin Heath Bailey and Ray Morton, who rotated off the board.
Lay moved to Raleigh County in 2013 with his wife while searching for an area to retire. He attended Virginia Tech graduating with a B.S. in Computer Science. Prior to retirement, he was the IT manager at Marathon Petroleum Company. He is a member and volunteer for Carpenter's Corner, he serves on the board of directors for the WV Woodturners Association, and he also serves on the board of directors for the Glade Springs Village POA. He and his wife Stoya reside in Daniels. They have a son, Chris, and two grandchildren, Caleb annd Liam.
Smith grew up in southwestern Pennsylvania and graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration from Waynesburg University in 1978. He worked for three years at a regional CPA firm in Wheeling and moved to Beckley in 1981. He was a partner in a large local CPA firm until October 2006 when he joined Vecellio Group, Inc. (VGI) as its senior vice president of finance.
Smith semi-retired in January 2023 but still serves as VGI's director for compliance and tax. He also volunteers as an online financial coach for Crown Financial and maintains various credentials including CPA, CCIFP and CKA.
Smith has served on various church and community boards over the years and enjoys spending time with his family. He and his wife Jody presently reside in Beckley. They have four children and nine grandchildren. The couple established the Natalie Jo Smith Scholarship Fund at BAF in 2010, in memory of their daughter.
Beckley Area Foundation is governed by a 15-member board of directors, each serving a three-year term. Members can serve no more than two consecutive terms.
Over the past 38 years, a total of 103 Raleigh County residents have served on the BAF board to support the day-to-day operations of the community foundation.
