Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published June 5, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Scottish vocalist Susan Boyle made headlines again this week. First, she was defeated in her final competition on “Britain’s Got Talent.” Later, she was taken to a hospital after what the press reported as “an emotional breakdown.”
I don’t know what Boyle’s overall mental health status was before she was plunged into worldwide fame and a media blitz, but I’m not surprised to learn the frenzy of recent weeks has been too much to process in so short a time.
Her voice won her immediate acclaim as the most downloaded YouTube performer to date. However, there was also immediate attention to how she looked. Make-up artists and fashionistas descended on her like hens on a June bug. Her eyebrows were too thick. Her clothes were frumpy, they said. Described as a quiet, somewhat shy person by those who knew her, Boyle was thrust into a world of bright lights, TV talk shows and the circuit of early morning network interviews.
Although she was pleasant and exuberant, Boyle was noticeably awkward socially. Most of us would be in such circumstances.
Who could think fast enough to say exactly the right thing with microphones shoved within inches of her lips when millions of eyes and ears were tuned in exclusively to her?
Even seasoned celebrities often make awkward gaffs.
Personally, I think Susan Boyle is struggling with a dilemma many people, particularly women, face. Fate is fickle. When it came right down to it, Boyle’s talent wasn’t enough. A snazzy dance group bumped her off the charts in a performance that lasted only a couple of minutes. She had done what the fates had demanded. She changed her clothes. She altered her face and hair to meet someone else’s expectations. That, coupled with amazing talent, still wasn’t enough. I can’t tell you how often I’ve felt that sting of never being able to perform up to someone else’s expectations. I’m sure men wrestle with this, too, but we women seem more prone. So many people count on us. We have to be so many things to so many people. Friends, wives, mothers, sisters, employees, employers. We wear lots of hats all at the same time.
Boyle cultivated that lovely voice singing in church. During some of her interviews, I’ve seen glimpses of a simple, child-like faith come through the bewilderment of instant success.
Jesus said “faith as small as a grain of mustard seed” will do the trick. Sometimes all I can muster is mustard-seed faith, but it’s enough. Faith pulls me back to reality and helps me find balance. It brings me back to realizing my true purpose is to be used of God to bless others. That takes the pressure off me. I don’t have to perform a certain way or look a certain way — thank goodness!
Faith challenges me to be a channel through which love, grace and mercy can flow to others.
Prior to her first performance, Boyle said her goal was to become a professional singer. That will happen. I’m glad she’s getting some professional help to weather this emotional storm. I pray her faith will enable her to realize she can bless so many people with her musical gift. I pray faith will restore the vibrancy we first saw in her and that her voice will be used to carry messages of hope and healing to the world to which she has been introduced.
Fate will always be fickle, and critics will always be sizing us up. Faith reminds us Whose opinion really counts and Whose work we are put here to do.