Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, has been designated as “World Pancreatic Cancer Day,” all around the world to call attention to the urgent need for research funding for early detection tools and effective treatment options for pancreatic cancer patients, according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Annette Fetty-Santilli, community advocate for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, commented, “To participate in World Pancreatic Cancer Day, all a person needs to do is wear purple.”
She urged, "Post your pictures on social media with #WPCD, #WageHope, #PurplePowerWV, and/or #PanCANforProgress. People can also post pictures on the Facebook Group page: West-Virginia Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. If you don’t have access to social media, email pictures to asantilli@pancanvolunteer.org or text them to 304-621-3648. The goal is to turn the world purple, if for just one day.”
Pancreatic cancer surpassed breast cancer to become the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. It currently has a five-year survival rate of just 10 percent and is anticipated to become the second-leading within the next few years.
To learn more about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and local efforts, visit the local Facebook Group page: West Virginia - Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and/or contact Fetty-Santilli at 304-621-3648 or email asantilli@pancanvolunteer.org