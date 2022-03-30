“T
rue West,” a play written by Sam Shepard, will be performed beginning today, Thursday, March 31, by WV Collective at the Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre in Beckley.
“True West,” first produced in 1980 and published in 1981, is the story of the struggle for power between two brothers, one a drifter and petty thief, and the other a successful screenwriter. The stage is set as they collaborate on a screenplay in their mother’s southern California home.
I have had the pleasure to attend every play the WV Collective has brought to the stage, and believe me when I tell you that this will be time well spent. I guarantee you will leave with something to tell your friends about.
You will only have four opportunities to catch this one, and you can buy your tickets at wvcollective.org. The first three two-hour shows are 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, through Saturday, April 2, and the final show is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3.
The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre is located at 403 Neville St., and you can park for free in all metered spaces during the performance.
λλλ
If live theater isn’t your thing, then maybe live music is. In that case, the Weathered Ground Brewery has you covered all weekend. On Friday, April 1, they welcome Matt Deal and Bill Fraley to the stage, and then on Saturday, April 2, Drew Cable. Both shows are from 6 to 9 p.m.
λλλ
This weekend also brings the 42nd annual Toughman Contest to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. On Friday and Saturday, you can witness some of our area’s toughest folks battle it out to see who’s Number One. I have attended many of these events, and I am confident in promising you that you will be thoroughly entertained.
The Toughman always bring you a bit of the dramatic, the unexpected, and even the occasional comedy into the ring. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the fighting starts at 7 p.m. on both nights. Ticket prices range from $25 to $35, and you can get yours at the door or online at www.beckleyconventioncenter.com.
λλλ
The Southside Junction Tap House has you covered in Fayetteville on Thursday, March 31, with the Untrained Professionals taking the stage at 7 p.m. Clinton Scott and Chris Huddle are a talented pair of musicians who deliver an original show every time out. These two with their guitars are truly a pleasure to watch and hear. You will hear them cover some of your favorite tunes, followed by a song you can’t believe a local band is covering, and then they will chase that one with something they wrote themselves. As far as I’m concerned, this is the very recipe of a good live show. I challenge you to go check them out and tell me I’m wrong.
λλλ
If you miss this show, the Untrained Professionals will also be just across the bridge at Chetty’s Pub on Monday, April 4, and have several other shows booked all over southern West Virginia.
On top of the live music, the menu at the Southside Junction and Tap House is nothing less than awesome. I plan to do a column soon that focuses on the great original food items there, but until then, get over there and check it out for yourselves. They are located at 101 S. Court St., just by the Courthouse, and you won’t regret your visit.
λλλ
This weekend also marks the beginning of one of my personal favorite things to do during the summer. Saturday will be the first day of Trader Dave’s Flea Market in Beckley. You can find just about anything you want at Trader Dave’s, located at 165 Ragland Road. The warmer it gets, the bigger the flea market gets, with vendors of all sorts. It’s not just for buyers either, so if it’s time to clean out that garage or attic, load it all up and go set up at Trader Dave’s. Vendors and shoppers start rolling in at 6 a.m. throughout the summer.
λλλ
Want to talk? Send me emails and I will try to respond as quickly as I can. If you attended an event you read about here, I would love to hear from you. If you know of an upcoming event that you think folks would like to read about, I’d love to hear from you as well. You can send all the above to gvaughan@register-herald.com, and otherwise, so long until next week.
DRINK THIS — Thirsty people do not imbibe on music, art, theater and flea markets alone
Besides the constant weekend flow of live talent out at Weathred Ground Brewery, you can always count on them for bringing you some amazing craft beers. I recently talked to one of the owners, Sam Fonda, about what’s new.
Sam told me that the WGB has an ongoing series of fruited sour beers called the Bearer of Fruit Series. They usually have a new one every couple of weeks during the warmer months, available on draft and in cans to-go by the four pack. If you get out there this week, you will be just in time for the release of the Blackcurrant & Grapefruit variant. Local artists design most of the can labels at the brewery, and this one was created by Beckley’s very own Jason Lockart. This is an amazingly refreshing summertime beer, and with the weather breaking, I had to grab a picture of it for you. The photo was taken from the kid- and pet-friendly outdoor dining area, where they have picnic tables, a fire pit, and a stage for special events.
There is too much to tell you in one column about the WGB, but I will cover them again soon.
The WGB is located at 2027 Flat Top Road in Cool Ridge, and you will be glad you made the short trip.
– Gary Vaughan