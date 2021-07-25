True friends are rare and precious. Most of us have numerous acquaintances, but few good friends who are there whenever we need them.
When I was growing up, we had a few neighbors who became very good friends. Not long after we moved to Kopperston, our next-door neighbors, Joe and Dora, moved away. Joe worked days, so he was home in the evening and could fix our bikes or skates if need be. Daddy worked evening shift in those days.
Joe would also load my sister, Sue, and me into his car on most Friday evenings, when he took his car to get gas, and bought us some kind of candy. They didn’t have any kids and were in our house often.
Mom and Dora would sit on one of their porches in the evenings and have the best time. You could hear them laughing throughout the house.
There was a lot of laughter when Daddy and Joe were there in the evenings too.
We truly hated to see them move; they had become family.
It wasn’t long, however, until we had new neighbors. Susan, her husband and son were very quiet and private people – complete opposites of their predecessors. Mom, however, never had a better friend than Susan.
There was one Thanksgiving that Mom was recovering from an illness that had resulted in her being hospitalized for a few days. She wasn’t able to fix Thanksgiving dinner and my sister and I were still too small to be of any real benefit. Susan hadn’t lived next door very long; but, without being asked, she cooked our Thanksgiving dinner along with that of her own family. It was the first of many times Susan demonstrated her thoughtfulness and friendship.
Inside a cabinet door in my kitchen, there is a potholder she gave to Mom on her birthday one year. The potholder boasts the sentiment, “In the cookie of life, friends are the chocolate chips.”
Every time I see the potholder, I think of Susan and what a good friend she was to Mom and to our family.
The two passed many hours on their porches or in their kitchens, talking about this and that, sharing bits of family stories, a little gossip, and, I suspect, more than a few secrets.
As time went on and she was living alone, Susan and Mom devised a system that if everything was okay, Susan would raise a specific shade in her living room. If the shade hadn’t been raised, Mom would know there was something wrong. Indeed, Susan broke her leg one morning and that ended her living next door.
In her final days, we went to see Susan in the hospital. I lingered to talk with her after Mom and Sue had said their goodbyes. She held my hand and cried, telling me she wished we could all go back to when Sue and I were little and all living in Kopperston. I admitted that I missed those days too and my heart broke because I knew it was the last time I would see her.
Susan was truly one-of-a-kind and I still miss her.
During the years of their friendship, Mom and Susan also shared many recipes. This one came from Susan and was always one of Mom’s favorites.
I found it, in Mom’s neat handwriting, on a sheet of yellowed notebook paper that was also covered in the outlines of her moving coffee cup. Apparently, she was drinking the coffee as she practiced drawing fence posts, for one of her oil paintings, on the same notebook paper.
•
Susan’s Yellow Squash Casserole
6 cups of yellow squash, sliced thin
1 medium sweet onion, chopped
2 cans of cream of chicken soup
8 ounces of sour cream
2 large shredded carrots
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup bread crumbs
¼ cup of melted butter
Cook the squash and onion in a skillet, greased with butter, until tender.
Combine soup, sour cream, and carrots, then mix in squash and onion. Mix thoroughly.
Pour into a 9x13 baking dish.
Spread the bread crumbs across the top.
Pour the melted butter on top of the bread crumbs.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
•
My mom used whatever flavor of Stove Top stuffing mix she happened to have on hand instead of bread crumbs.
I’ve used crackers, broken into small pieces, when I didn’t have bread crumbs (I use “herb seasoned” bread crumbs) or Stove Top.
I’ve also included thinly sliced potatoes in the casserole, cooked along with the squash and onion.
There are other recipes that use different kinds of cheese mixed into the casserole. I’ve also seen recipes that use shredded cheese melted across the top. Either way sounds delicious to me.
Some recipes use mayonnaise instead of the sour cream; still other recipes use a combination of both.
Instead of carrots, there are recipes that contain red or green peppers.
Zucchini can also be used instead of yellow squash or used in combination with the squash.
As always, play around with the recipe and make it your own.
Someone once said, “Good friends are like stars, you don’t always see them, but you know they’re always there.” If you have at least one true friend you can always count on, you have been truly blessed and understand just how important those chocolate chips can be in “the cookie of life.”
