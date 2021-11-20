You guys showed up, you turned out, and you once again made the Wonderland of Trees one of southern West Virginia’s premier Christmas excursions. You also helped raise a “tree”mendous amount of money that is so badly needed in this community, and for tahat we have to say thank you.
A “tree”llion thanks to everybody who showed up to participate in the Wonderland of Trees. This includes those who voted on the trees, those who bid on the trees, families who came for painting with The Grinch, those who decorated cookies, everybody who attended the wine and paint party, people who came for the apple butter making demonstrations and, of course, anybody who showed up just to show support and enjoy the holiday atmosphere.
Our volunteers are the true definition of altruism, magnanimity, and the holiday spirit. You gave up your evenings and weekends because you truly believe in the cause of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. Every single event was possible because of your generosity and willingness to work events so that others could enjoy them. We rely on our volunteers showing out each year, and each year you do so without fail. You’re our heroes, or shall we say “tree-roes” and we thank you.
Thank you to the Summit Bechtel Reserve. That you allow us to use your facilities, employees, and resources is such a boon and blessing to our organization and to this event. You helped raise the Wonderland of Trees from a small local event at the mall to something that has become a holiday “treet” for all Southern West Virginia. For that we are eternally thankful.
A special thank you to Jeremiah Johnson, the General Manager of Historic Black Knight and to Jonathan Grose who is Branch Manager of City National Bank Park Avenue. You guys are tireless in your service to the United Way of Southern West Virginia. You are always ready to jump in to assist and use your numerous talents, not just at the Wonderland of Trees, but for all events sponsored by the United Way of Southern West Virginia and we “tree”sure you.
Finally, thank you to the businesses and organizations that decided to sponsor our trees. Not only did you purchase the trees, but then you were responsible for decorating them and making them so appealing that we had people willing to bid and counter bid on them. You put forth time and energy to transform basic tree-shaped forms into holiday masterpieces. Without you the Wonderland of Trees simply does not happen. We would like to pay “tree”bute to all of our tree sponsors: Access Health, Adventures on the Gorge, Beckley Area Foundation, Beckley ARH, Beckley Rotary, Beckley Walmart, Carl Larson Cancer Center, Chick-fil-A, City National Bank, City of Beckley - Black Knight, Compliance LLC, Corner Gas-n-Grill, Fayette County Health Department, Jan Care, Michele Davis, CPA, Mountain Heart Community Services, Mountain State Oral-Facial Surgery, New River Community and Technical College, New River Parents as Teachers, Pendleton Community Bank, Quota Club, Rainelle Medical Center, Raleigh County Medical Society, Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, The Register Herald, Sam’s Club, Sears Monument Company, Senior Friends of Raleigh General Hospital, Shady Spring FFA, SLYP, St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Summit Bechtel Reserve, The Thrasher Group, Wally’s Squadron, WV Orthotic- Prosthetic, WOAY-TV, WVNS-TV, WVVA Television.
Again, a “tree”umphant THANK YOU!!!! to all who were part of the Wonderland of Trees.
If you or your organization would like to participate in the next United Way of Southern West Virginia event or would like to support the United Way of Southern West Virginia in any way the website is Unitedwayswv.org, the phone number is (304)-253-2111 and the address is 110 Croft Street Beckley, WV 25801.