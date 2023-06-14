beckley, w.va. ― This summer travel season will be one of the busiest seen in years, based on travel data collected locally by AAA.
Bookings for hotels, car rentals and activities such as sightseeing tours or daily excursions are up almost 30 percent over 2022 for travel between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to a AAA press release, and those numbers are expected to climb further yet.
“Not only will the roads be crowded but also airports, trains and cruise lines,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “The good news for those planning a road trip is that the cost of travel will be the same or less than last year, especially given significantly lower gas prices.”
Cost savings won’t be the story for those taking to the skies. Those flying to their summer destinations will, on average, pay much more for airfare. Airline tickets to the most popular destinations are up about 40 percent compared to last year at this time.
Memorial Day weekend was a strong indicator of what is to come, barring any unforeseen economic, geo-political or weather-related disruptions.
