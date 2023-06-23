Southern West Virginia and the New River Gorge National Park are world-renowned for their scenic hiking trails and outdoor activities. Jeff Webb is a lifelong native of Daniels, W.Va., who knows these trails better than most as he is a competitive cyclist and the mind behind Beckley’s new specialty shop, Trails Edge Cycles.
The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce commenced a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for the shop on Thursday in conjunction with El Mariachi, which provided refreshments for the large crowd that attended.
“I played baseball in college, and once I graduated from WVU Tech I knew I wanted to stay in shape so I thought, 'What did we used to do before baseball?'” Webb’s voice trailed off as he recounted his inspiration for joining the cycling community. “I thought, 'Well, that’s right, we rode bikes to stay in shape.' So when I finally bought a decent bike from a local shop, a friend of mine showed me an actual mountain biking trail in Little Beaver,” Webb recalled, “and the further in the woods I got, the more free and excited I felt until I reached a tunnel which I described as an 'Alice in Wonderland' moment, and I’ve been hooked ever since.”
Webb opened his new shop, Trails Edge Cycles, after years of competing in various global triathlete competitions such as Xterra and Ironman against the world’s most elite athletes.
“I knew that just one county over, there was Arrowhead Bikes Farm and I thought, 'We can do this.' I want our community to have a bike shop that’s like a barbershop, a place where everyone can come to a mountain biking hub to discuss all things biking,” Webb described his vision.
And the vision is indeed grand as Trails Edge Cycles features a wide selection of both mountain and road bikes from brands such as Trek, the Swedish manufacturer SCOTT and the industry leader, Cannondale. They also feature a large assortment of various complementary accessories such as helmets, pegs, pedals, chains, spokes, stickers, and an assortment of biking decorations. They also will do bike repairs and help with maintenance, as well as organizing with other bike shops to put on races and competitive circuits.
“We also want to offer rental bikes to customers so they can come in, try it out, find out if they enjoy it and decide if they want to purchase it,” Webb said, outlining plans to offer even more services. “We want to offer E-Bikes in the future, which are a type of bike with a battery that assists you in pedaling.”
With Webb’s competitive background, vision and the dedicated community of enthusiastic cyclists, Trails Edge Cycles looks to provide the Beckley area with another dose of adventure.
