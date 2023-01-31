Officials with the Piney Creek Trail System are asking the community to respect trail closure signs while using the Piney Creek Trail System near the YMCA Sports Complex.
Some utility work on sections of the trails will be taking place until August. Not all the trails will be affected at the same time, so watch for signs that may appear along these trails:
- Grey Flats North Trail
- Grey Flats South Trail
- Wildflower Trail
- Old Farm Trail
- Shiprock Trail
- Ant Hill Trail
- Drop-off Trail
The trails will be brought back up to standard as work is completed.
For more information, contact Corey Lilly, director of outdoor economic development for the City of Beckley, at 304-712-8524.
