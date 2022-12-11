We’ve had some very special Spirit of Beckley recipients over the years, each with their own unique connection to the YMCA and our community. The culmination of our largest fundraiser always brings out a great crowd, who have contributed in honor of the recipients in support of the YMCA’s Youth Programs. We have had some pretty entertaining dinners pre-pandemic and, with the Y bringing it back for the first time in three years, I suspect that this go will be no different. A lot of that is because of the people we’re honoring.
I’m absolutely thrilled that Bill and Lynn O’Brien are our 33rd recipients of the Spirit of Beckley. I remember first meeting them over 40 years ago as a little boy running wild around my grandparents’ house on Granville Avenue – more than likely during one of their famous Super Bowl parties. It is there at that annual tradition that I got to know them pretty well growing up, so I can tell you that I learned two very important things about the O’Briens that I will share with you now. One, Bill is, was and always will be the legendary “Voice of the Flying Eagles” and, two, Lynn is an absolute savage at the game of poker – she has no qualms about taking your money. I came away a couple of Super Bowls with my wallet much lighter than when I got there, and it wasn’t because I bet on the football game. It was because I bellied up to the small breakfast table just outside my grandmother’s kitchen, sat down and watched the really nice lady across from me, who was smiling the whole time knowing she always had the better hand, take my money. Needless to say, I’ve finally learned my lesson and I’m hiding my wallet during the dinner.
Bill and Lynn’s work in the broadcasting industry, their willingness to give back to our area through volunteering on various boards both local and state, and their time as mayor and first lady of the City of Beckley truly exemplifies what the Spirit of Beckley is all about – a celebration of an individual’s life-long contributions to make Beckley, Raleigh County and southern West Virginia a better place to work, live and play. They do so without the need for recognition, for the reward is quietly satisfying.
On behalf of the YMCA of Southern West Virginia’s Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and donors, congratulations to Bill and Lynn on being named this year’s Spirit of Beckley. It is a well-deserved recognition for one of Beckley’s favorite couples. Bill, I’m going to beat you to it: My hope is that you have a “copacetic” evening with your family and friends as we bestow this honor on Lynn and you.
Jay Rist
CEO
YMCA of Southern West Virginia
