charleston, w.va. – In anticipation of the approaching autumn season, the West Virginia Department of Tourism has released its annual fall foliage projection map.
The map, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, estimates when fall color is expected to begin appearing across the Mountain State in an effort to help travelers plan their fall getaways. Recent rainfall could lead to the most stunning fall the state has experienced in decades.
Beginning mid-September, the Department of Tourism will start releasing weekly fall foliage updates which will include real-time color reports, as well as roadtrips with suggested stops and hikes that will guide travelers through the state’s prime leaf-viewing opportunities.
“We still have several good weeks left in summer, but it’s never too early to start planning an autumn trip to experience West Virginia’s stunning fall foliage,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby in a press release.
In addition to the fall foliage map, the Department of Tourism will also offer a live leaf tracker which will be updated as the season begins to shift to give travelers an inside look at fall color around the state. The tracker features photos from social media using #AlmostHeaven and can be viewed online at WVtourism.com/fall.
“We encourage all of our guests to join in on the fun and help us showcase our state’s natural beauty and jaw-dropping fall colors by sharing photos on social media using #AlmostHeaven,” said Ruby.
Along with the foliage map and live leaf tracker, travelers can also explore recommended places to stay, spectacular hikes, popular seasonal adventures, special fall festivals and events all at WVtourism.com/fall. Those looking for an adventure can order or digitally download the Department of Tourism’s free vacation guide to help plan their fall getaway.
To access the latest updates, happenings and insider tips around fall in Almost Heaven, visit WVtourism.com/fall.
