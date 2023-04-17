charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Tourism has partnered with the International Dark-Sky Association to launch a new campaign highlighting the state’s endless stargazing opportunities.
This promotion began Monday morning in conjunction with International Dark Sky Week, April 15-22, and will run through the end of the summer.
West Virginia is home to one of the largest and darkest skysheds within the Eastern United States, according to a press release from the tourism department, which is why Travel + Leisure dubbed West Virginia one of the “most under-the-radar stargazing destinations” last year.
Additionally, the International Dark-Sky Association has designated Watoga, Calvin Price, and Droop Mountain Battlefield state parks as “Dark Sky Parks,” which is the highest honor available for stargazing parks. Designations are based on the quality of the night skies, stringent outdoor lighting standards, and innovative community outreach, and the organization has designated fewer than 200 parks around the world.
The Department of Tourism is sharing resources on its website and social media platforms to help travelers plan the ideal starry sky getaways to Almost Heaven this summer. Additionally, 100 lucky winners will have the chance to win dark-sky-themed prizes, including 15 grand prize winners who will receive a GoPro Hero 11.
