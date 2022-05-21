Restaurants, businesses, and non-profit organizations are encouraged to register as a vendor for the 36th annual Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) festival in Lewisburg, which will be Saturday, Oct. 8.
Vendors at the annual event provide ready-to-consume food or drinks in exchange for tickets sold by Carnegie Hall. Tickets are redeemable for the offerings and cost $1 each.
Vendors may charge one or more tickets per item. Within two weeks after the event, Carnegie Hall will return in cash 70 percent of the value of the tickets redeemed at the vendors' tasting location. The remaining 30 percent will remain with Carnegie Hall as a charitable donation to support arts, arts education and performances.
A refundable registration fee of $50 is due with the Tasting Location Application, available online at www.carnegiehallwv.org/taste-of-our-towns. Vendors who register by June 15 will recoup 100 percent of the registration fee, and those who register by July 31 will recoup 50 percent. No refunds will be offered for registrations received from Aug. 1 through Sept. 15. Registration ends Sept. 15.
Booth location preferences are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis. Carnegie Hall reserves the right to decline an application or to require alternate food selections.