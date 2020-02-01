Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published July 10, 2010. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
I recently took a week off from work to get my house in order. No, I’m not about to die, but I nearly worked myself to death plowing through all the clutter, dust and dirt.
Holding down a full-time job, mowing lots of grass and hating house work with a passion causes me to allow my humble home to look like the day after Armageddon most of the time.
Needing some kind of outside contact while I cleaned windows, washed curtains, mopped floors and straightened up a bit, I left the TV on most of the time. Catching bits and pieces from a seemingly endless litany of talk shows, I drew a disturbing conclusion: Most of people’s problems hinge on two major obstacles — obsessions and possessions.
Women, and some men, get obsessed with weight loss and develop eating disorders. People obsessed with money turn to gambling, excessive shopping, stealing and a host of other social ills to feed their addictions. Other people, who have secured great wealth and belongings, suddenly wake up and realize they don’t own their stuff. Their stuff owns them.
It’s not just the rich and famous who have these issues, according to my estimation of what I heard. People who don’t have enough money can get just as hung up on obsessions and possessions.
Some folks obsessed with frugality live miserly lives, denying themselves all but the basic necessities. People who fear the future become hoarders, never throwing anything away, lest they might need some item for basic survival somewhere down the line. (I think I might be one of those.)
My assessment of all I heard convinced me we all swing wildly between the two extremes all the time.
We have too much. We don’t have enough. There’s just one more thing we can’t do without, or there’s not a single thing we can part with.
I’d like to blame society, but I think it’s really our extreme focus on ourselves that gets us into one dilemma or the other. Conquering selfishness is a lifelong task. At least, it is for me. We’re born with the instincts for self-preservation, but somewhere along the line, we nurture them too much, and we become self-obsessed. “It’s all about me” becomes our theme song. We measure what we will do for others in the basket of what credit we will get for doing it or some advantage we will gain.
How do we find a healthy balance? Somehow, the talk show hosts never got that nailed down. Maybe that’s the root of a lot of our problems. We spend too much time defining and dissecting the problems and not enough time to focus on the solutions.
There are no pat answers, but I think if we make ourselves aware each time we are swinging too far in one direction or another, we are more likely to take steps to find that healthy middle ground.
The last thing we need to do is become obsessed with being obsessed.