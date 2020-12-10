Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published March 13, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
I subscribe to the Word of the Day from dictionary.com. One of the things I’ve found most interesting is the number of archaic words coming back into use.
Many of us who grew up with the King James Version of the Bible are glad to see their return.
“Beseech,” meaning to urgently plead with someone, showed up in my daily list a few weeks back. Each entry provides not only the multiple definitions, part of speech and pronunciation guide, but a sentence using the word.
I was a day behind, so I also opened the file for the next word: panoply. I used to sing “Stand then in His (God’s) great might, with all His strength endued, but take to arm you for the fight the panoply of God.”
I never knew what the “panoply of God” means, but enthusiastically sang along with the rest of the clueless congregation. Turns out, panoply can mean a full set of armor.
As a wordsmith who always needs a good supply of verbiage (that was one of last week’s words), I always try to think of an additional sentence in which to use the word in a different tense. On that particular day I could see myself beseeching the IRS to understand why my tax return was not submitted on time, in which case I would need the panoply of God to get through the IRS fraud investigation.
Quite often, the King James Bible warns against having a “froward” mouth. The word showed up on my Word of the Day list a few weeks back with the definition, “not easily managed; contrary.”
That’s my mouth, all right. Out of control. One of the Bible writers said a huge ship can be controlled with a small rudder while the human tongue defies rule. Our speech can be wanton — reckless, heartless, malicious, immoral, lewd or lascivious. Gossip and backbiting probably falls into the reckless, heartless and malicious categories.
Highhanded means acting or done in a bold, arbitrary way. Unconscionable means not influenced or guided by conscience. Both carry the idea of hateful attitudes.
Yep, I have those, too.
Nocuous means hurtful or noxious. Vacuous means mindless or without forethought.
Tetchy was the one that surprised me. My grandmother used to talk about people being tetchy, but I thought she was using a corruption of the word touchy. Turns out, tetchy is a word in its own right and means bad-tempered and irritable.
So, the next time I mistreat someone, I will offer an abject apology using all these old words that are new again.
I beseech you to forgive me for exhibiting such tetchy, froward behavior. My highhanded, unconscionable actions were wanton on my part and, no doubt, nocuous to you.
I don’t know about you, but if I were the offended party, instead of all that vacuous verbiage I would much rather hear you say, “I’m really sorry I hurt your feelings.”