Veteran Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has shepherded the property into the modern age by maintaining a tight continuity in the narrative and a longstanding dedication to performing his own stunts to increase the authenticity of the material.
That trend certainly continues with 2023’s “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One,” which features another action-packed performance from Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.
The story once again centers on Hunt undertaking yet another impossible mission; this time he must find two halves of a key that unlocks the powers of a super-weapon. This weapon promises such absolute control to whoever wields it that the entire world seems to close in on the IMF agents tasked with finding this veritable MacGuffin. Luckily, his former partner Ilsa Faust (portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson in a reprisal from “Fallout”) already has half of the key. Complications arise when it’s discovered that the U.S. government has placed a bounty on Ilsa’s head, compromising Hunt’s loyalty further. Afterward, it’s revealed that an agent named Gabriel, who has ties to Ethan’s past traumas, is also seeking the key and is one of the only people who even knows what it unlocks. There’s also a pickpocket who ends up way over her head when she accidentally steals the key and a power broker who tries to arrange a meeting between whoever can find the key and an interested party. Based on the primacy of this particular MacGuffin in the narrative, the amount of commotion surrounding this one object feels justified and earned. The awe-inspiring power of this super-weapon is not only explained through raw exposition, but the devastating consequences of this technology are in exquisite detail.
The narrative moves fast, and it never feels like the momentum loses focus of this intriguing plot thread. In fact, one of the primary triumphs of the film is how the action always feels in service of furthering the thesis of the theme.
Of course, we couldn’t talk about a “Mission Impossible” film without discussing the action and Tom Cruise performing his own stunts at the ripe age of 61. He spends much of his time running, jumping and base-jumping off motorbikes onto moving trains, and the effects are felt in the authenticity of every shot. Of course, being part one means there is inevitably a part two, but this one doesn’t end on such a cliffhanger that you feel frustrated. Rather, the ending of “Dead Reckoning Part One” feels like a proper set-up for the impossible mission that Hunt must undertake to put an end to the largest threat he’s ever faced.
