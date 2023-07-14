To buy a Powerball ticket or not to buy a Powerball ticket, that is the question. Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to work every day for a living or to win an outrageous fortune with one lucky pick of those jumping lottery balls.
With my sincere apologies to William Shakespeare, I would love to have the chance “to suffer the slings and arrows” that could go along with the estimated $875 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s drawing. (Of course, those who regularly buy lottery tickets know that total will likely climb even higher as lottery fever takes hold.)
What would I do with $875 million? Ay, there’s the rub! What a chance to dream! (Sorry again, Bill.)
Of course, I would start by taking care of my children – new homes and vehicles all around. College loans would be a thing of the past.
If there was anything left after my granddaughter got everything she wanted, my siblings would be next. More new vehicles all around and maybe I would pay off their mortgages.
Then there are nieces and nephews who are dear to me. I also have a couple of very close friends that might need a thing or two.
Money, however, can change people. “The web of our life is of a mingled yarn, good and ill together.”
On a show I watched years ago, two sisters were at odds. One had won the lottery and the other was angry because the winner hadn’t halved the winnings with her.
“It’s my money,” the lottery winner lamented. “I don’t have to give her anything.” Turns out, she had shared some, but not half.
The other sister whined that the winnings should be shared equally – as if they were still children living in the same household.
I’ve heard tales of “long lost” relatives coming out of the woodwork to get in good with lottery winners. That wouldn’t be a problem for me. If I don’t know the relatives this morning, I have no desire to know them tomorrow morning.
Then there can be lawsuits. There are stories of lottery winners suffering people trying to get onto their property just to fall, then trying to sue. I think the answer to that might be posting security guards and signs that read, “Trespassers will not be prosecuted, they will be shot.” Too much, you think? Maybe a freshly dug, coffin-size hole on the property would work better.
Of course, there would also be the sob stories. “Aunt Bessie needs surgery. If she doesn’t have the surgery, she’s a goner for sure. And we don’t have the money…”
Then there would be those with the sure-fire money-making ideas that only need a backer with a few dollars in the bank. “I’ve got this little device that is going to change the world as we know it…”
Needless to say, there are also those who squander their lottery winnings and are broke in no time.
As for myself, I might buy a new car. Trouble is I like the one I have. It’s a little scratched up, but I don’t mind. I can’t see the nicks and bangs while riding inside.
I might buy a vacation house on a lake somewhere. Of course with nearly a billion dollars, I could buy several vacation homes.
There indeed lies the rub for someone like me. I’m happy in my little corner of the world, with my backyard bird feeders and screened back porch. I really have no concept of a billion dollars or what dreams it might buy – maybe an island or a small country, maybe a political office of some sort (I’ve heard some can be bought), or maybe a football team for my husband and the kids.
For years, I’ve dreamed of a huge dining room that will provide plenty of room for all my family. My grandmother’s hutch would take center stage along with the Hazel Atlas Ripple Pink plates and cups she pulled from flour bags and saved for me when I was a little girl.
My bathroom needs to be re-done. Maybe a bigger back porch would be nice and some new living room furniture. One burner on the stover no longer works.
Other than that, I would be at a loss.
In any case, with lottery fever settling over the country and the outside temperature climbing just as fast, it’s too hot to fire up the oven in the kitchen. Summer’s hot days are perfect for a giant salad.
My sister shared this recipe with me years ago.
Sue’s Layered Salad
In a large bowl, finely chop one head of lettuce.
On top of that, sprinkle one medium onion, finely chopped.
Add a layer of celery, also chopped finely.
Then add a layer of finely chopped cooked ham.
Next, add a layer of cooked bacon, crumbled into bite-size pieces.
Chopped tomato and cucumbers fill the next two layers.
Top with a generous layer of shredded cheddar cheese.
Refrigerate for an hour or so before adding the dressing of your choice.
Now salads are one of those dishes that can take on a new life by switching or adding ingredients.
Can’t eat bacon? Maybe you just don’t like bacon. Leave it out.
You can replace the bacon with cooked chicken, also chopped into bite-size pieces. Or use both if you like.
Instead of the cheddar cheese, you might try mozzarella or whatever your favorite is.
I use sweet onion, but red onion or yellow will work just as well.
A layer of water chestnuts, drained, and hard-boiled eggs, also chopped, will also add a lot of flavor as will baby spinach, avocados, carrots, bell peppers of any color, nuts of some sort, and/or seasoned croutons.
As always, play around with the recipe and make it your own.
As for the lottery, again with apologies to Shakespeare, “We know what we are, but know not what we may be.” A billion dollars could provide a lot of insight into “what we may be.”
So, I’ve decided to buy the ticket; I may even spring for two.
Should I win, I will hire a team of lawyers and accountants to tie up the money immediately. And, I won’t forget those armed, around-the-clock security guards.
After some thought, I’ve also decided that my little corner of the world may be too small for a multimillionaire. I would have to look for another place, on a lake somewhere, with a huge dining room. To take the lump sum payout, or not to take the lump sum payout: that is the question...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.