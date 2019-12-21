Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published Nov. 22, 2005. Davis passed away
Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Although we haven’t celebrated Thanksgiving yet, stores are full of Christmas decorations and malls are piping all the Yuletide tunes.
I have to admit this is my least favorite time of the year. I don’t like winter, and I hate snow. The fact that Christmas falls smack in the middle of the winter season automatically diminishes my enthusiasm for this holiday.
Some folks I know are always so eager for Christmas. They love snow. They love winter. They love the craziness of holiday shopping. They enjoy baking cookies and drinking hot chocolate while looking out the window watching white mounds of the S-word piling up on the ground. They can’t wait for Christmas.
They’re just plain nuts, if you ask me.
Just about the time I get an attitude like that going, the Lord sends something my way to challenge my thinking.
I was driving to work on a cold morning feeling rather gloomy about the approaching holiday season.
Then I heard the following story on the car radio.
In late September 1977, a young wife in Illinois knew exactly what she wanted to buy for her husband’s Christmas gift. It was expensive for a couple on a tight budget — $127.50.
She asked the store owner if she could put the gift on layaway and pay for it over a couple of months.
The Christian businessman felt impressed to make the woman an unusual offer. “I have no reason not to trust you. Why don’t you just give me the first payment. I’ll wrap the gift for you. You can take it with you today and make the payments until you’ve paid in full.”
Terry Schafer took him up on the offer, but she was so eager for her husband to have the gift, she couldn’t wait until Christmas. She gave it to him the next day.
Her husband, David, was duly appreciative and began using it right away.
On Oct. 1 that year, her husband went to work. The young patrolman responded to a call about a drug store robbery. He arrived in time to see the suspect get into a car and speed away.
David was in hot pursuit until the car ahead suddenly pulled off on the side of the road and stopped.
As David cautiously approached, the suspect threw open the car door and fired a single .45-caliber slug toward David’s stomach.
At 7 a.m. the next day, an officer arrived at the Schafer home to tell Terry what had happened. David had been shot at point-blank range. He was alive and doing well in the hospital. He had suffered only a severe bruise to his upper abdomen.
David had survived the assault because he was wearing his wife’s early Christmas gift — a new bulletproof vest.
Well, maybe I could muster up a little Christmas cheer. Maybe if I focus more on the opportunity to share love with others in a practical way, I won’t pay so much attention to the fact that I’m freezing to death while shoveling 12 feet of snow off my driveway.