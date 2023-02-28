Many special moments unfold during a couple’s wedding day. A bride’s walk down the aisle, a married couple’s first dance together and, of course, the moment couples say “I do” are just a few of the many memorable moments to take place during a wedding.
Another memorable moment, and one that couples have little to no control over, is the wedding toast. Toasting is a tradition that some historians trace to ancient Greece, which should give nervous toasters-to-be a little more confidence as the wedding day approaches.
After all, given the lengthy history of toasting, it’s likely that millions of people have toasted happy couples over the years. If millions of others can do it, then so can this year’s crop of best men, maids of honor and proud parents who will be asked to raise a glass to happy couples. As a couple’s big day draws near, those trusted with toasting the newlyweds can consider these tips.
Introduce yourself
Unless it’s a very intimate affair with only a handful of well-acquainted guests, introduce yourself before beginning your toast. This not only ensures everyone recognizes who you are, but also provides a simple way to begin your comments without feeling a need to impress.
Keep things lighthearted
Though it’s best to avoid being too informal, a lighthearted toast with a funny anecdote and/or a joke or two can help to maintain the jovial vibe of the reception.
Explain your relationship
Maids of honor and best men are often chosen because they have a special relationship with the bride or groom. So it’s alright to give a brief explanation of that relationship and explain how much it means to you during the toast.
Toast the couple
Even though most people toasting at a wedding have a special connection with just one half of the newly married couple, it’s normal to toast the new couple and their happiness before closing your remarks.
If you want to toast each person when delivering your remarks, speak to your counterpart (i.e., a maid of honor if you’re the best man, or vice versa) for some special insight.
Keep your toast short
Toasts need not be lengthy. In fact, toasts should be on the shorter side so everyone tasked with delivering a toast can do so in a reasonable amount of time.
Avoid winging it
Plan your remarks ahead of time, even writing down your toast or at least organizing your ideas before you’re handed the microphone. Winging it might seem like an option, but if you speak off-the-cuff you’ll likely find yourself rambling and going off course. Planning also allows time to practice your remarks before the big day, which also can help to calm your nerves.
Remember you’re among friends
If need be, remind yourself before your toast that you’re among friends. Speaking to a room full of people you know or are at least familiar with should help you avoid the nervousness that can come with speaking to a room filled with strangers.
Toasts are a beloved wedding tradition. People tasked with toasting the happy couple can follow some simple strategies to stay calm and deliver remarks couples will remember forever.
