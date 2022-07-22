I know I’ve written a lot about different countdowns; lately, there has been so much going on.
With celebrations, visitors, reflections, hope, excitement, wonder, and still planning for the future, time is moving quickly, and everything is happening at once.
The countdown to college is officially on. I am taking this time to savor my family and our place while envisioning all the fun, friends, and learning that college is sure to bring.
Sitting on my front porch, basking in the golden sunlight and enjoying my family for these last few weeks, I’ve noticed that we’ve had some supreme and colorful company. Providing the perfect accompaniment to the morning doves crooning in the distance, and the dogs begging for breakfast, are the graceful and swift hummingbirds skillfully swooping around above my head, going in for a sweet sip of nectar.
Zealously zipping and zapping around, the fluorescent nimble, green creatures intrigue me with their flashy, fast and flamboyant behavior. I observe their interactions with each other and with the feeder and take note of what seems essential. These majestic ruby-throated wonders get where they need to go fast, and without thinking twice, they fly confidently with their head (and wings) held high and take their food seriously. Determined, poised, and ready to take on any task at hand, hummingbirds embody some of the best characteristics for a college girl hoping to find success.
The birds at our feeders can get a little aggressive with one another. I am choosing to frame this characteristic as assertive; after all, who doesn’t need to take charge of a situation once in a while? Having an interesting combination of delicacy and strength, ferocity and finesse, I am happy to learn from these delightful and unique visitors.
At the risk of sounding redundant, once again, I can’t help but notice how lucky I am. The hummingbirds came just when I needed them. I was immediately lifted by their beauty and inspired by their tenacity and grace. May I fly off to college with as much grace, determination and confidence.
