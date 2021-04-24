Time for counting calories, getting outdoors

Despite a few chilly setbacks, spring's warm days seem to be here to stay.
With her mild days, the sweet sounds of her song birds and the pastels of her blossoming trees, spring is luring us into the great outdoors.
After months of being indoors, many of us are now looking to shed a few pounds.
For me, it's come down to dropping some of my weight or widening the doors in the house.
A good friend of mine, who is also a doctor, maintains there is only one way to lose weight – eat less and move more. That, as we all know, is much easier said than done.
This month's recipe, from the very early 1980s, offers a tasty dish and not so many calories.
•
Chicken Stir Fry
4 skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces
2 Tbs. oil
1 medium onion, chopped
4 celery stalks, sliced
4 carrots, sliced
1 green pepper, sliced
1 red pepper, sliced
2 cans water chestnuts, drained and sliced
2 cups (low sodium) chicken broth
2 Tbs. corn starch
4 Tbs. soy sauce
Prepare vegetables for cooking.
In a hot skillet, or wok, add the oil and cook the chicken thoroughly.
Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside for a few minutes.
Cook the vegetables in the same skillet for about three or four minutes, stirring constantly. They should remain colorful and crisp.
Add the water chestnuts and the cooked chicken, stirring until heated.
Mix the corn starch, soy sauce and broth together, then pour over the chicken and vegetables in the skillet.
Cook another three minutes or so, until the sauce thickens.
Serve over rice, or noodles if you prefer.
•
If you're not counting calories, crunchy bread is really nice with this meal.
I use canola oil most of the time, but I've also used coconut oil and olive oil, whatever I have on hand at the time.
To give the sauce a sweeter taste (again for those who aren't counting calories), you might add a little honey or brown sugar. Put it into the broth mixture before adding it to the skillet.
Depending on your tastes, you might try adding some oregano, garlic, ginger, or maybe cilantro.
Just about any vegetables can be used in this, including sweet peas, baby corn, or green beans – even mushrooms though they're technically not a vegetable.
As always, play around with the recipe and make it your own.
In any event, get up and get outside. Take a hike. Take a walk. Take a stroll around the block or just a trek around the perimeter of the house. Not only will it be good for your health and your spirit, but, as in my case, it could save you the cost of a construction crew.
