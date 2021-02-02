The world’s most beloved No. 1 blue engine has rolled into Beckley.
City Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Gray Baker announced that Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails, an interactive exhibit created by Minnesota Children’s Museum and inspired by the popular children’s series on PBS KIDS in the U.S., and Treehouse and Télé-Québec in Canada, opened Tuesday at the Youth Museum of Southern WV.
Children who tour the exhibit will find their favorite engines and destinations from Thomas & Friends, said Baker. The exhibit is STEM-focused (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) and seeks to engage children, ages 2 through 7 years, and families in foundational skills that foster STEM literacy through playful learning experiences, according to a press release from Baker.
The exhibit incorporates foundational STEM practices that encourage thinking mathematically, making comparisons, experimenting to solve problems using a variety of methods and tools, thinking creatively and reflecting on actions and results.
“The skills and proficiencies children learn and refine through play in the early years set the stage for future learning and success from the kindergarten classroom to the workplace,” said Baker. “Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails will deliver high-quality playful learning experiences rooted in science, technology, engineering and math for the children of our area."
Baker said visitors to the 1,500 square foot exhibit will be delighted as they find themselves surrounded by the Island of Sodor’s iconic locations, including Knapford Station and Sodor Steamworks.
In the exhibit, children help Thomas and his friends solve a variety of challenges, from a simple sorting and shape identification activity to more complex engineering obstacles, such as completing a train track using track pieces with different levels of elevation.
As children confront new challenges and test their abilities, the smiling faces of Thomas, Percy, Victor and others are there to offer encouragement and remind children how “really useful” they all are, said Baker.
The Exhibit offers students the following opportunities:
• Climb into Thomas’ cab and explore the engine’s inner workings. Flip levers and investigate other moveable parts that trigger train noises such as braking, whistles and steam.
• Fix Percy’s wobbly wheel by removing and replacing parts and experimenting to find a combination of wheels, rods and bolts that work.
• Explore the favorite Island of Sodor destinations including: Tidmouth Sheds, Brendam Docks and the Sodor Search & Rescue Station on an over-sized Thomas Wooden Railway train table.
• Work with old and new friends loading luggage, livestock and other freight into the coaches of two train cars.
• Collaborate with others to get Percy moving by loading coal into his coal box and filling his tank with water from a water tower.
• Suit up as the conductor to exchange money and sell tickets to other visitors taking a ride on the train.
• Wander through a Thomas & Friends retrospective featuring model engines from the original live action series produced in London, copies of the original drawings and manuscripts from the Rev. W. Awdry, the creator of Thomas & Friends, and a collection of memorabilia documenting the history and evolution of Thomas & Friends through books, television, and toys.
The Thomas & Friends exhibit was designed and developed by Minnesota Children’s Museum in partnership with HIT Entertainment, a subsidiary of Mattel, Inc.
Fisher-Price is the presenting sponsor for the exhibit while 3M is the national tour sponsor.
The Youth Museum complex is located in New River Park adjacent to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.
Winter Museum hours are Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 5. The Youth Museum welcomes visitors with disabilities and are asked to call in advance so that special accommodations can be arranged. Many of the exhibits and classes are funded in part by the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
More information is available by calling 304-252-3730.