John Denver, Taffy Nivert, and Bill Danoff sing “Take Me Home, Country Roads” at the dedication of Mountaineer Field. On Sept. 6, 1980, the new Mountaineer Field opened in Morgantown with a 41-27 win over Cincinnati. It was the first game for new coach Don Nehlen, who would become the most successful coach in West Virginia University history. www.wvencyclopedia.org