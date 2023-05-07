The first official observance of Mother’s Day was on May 10, 1908, at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton and simultaneously in Philadelphia. The holiday resulted from a vigorous campaign by Anna Jarvis, who wanted to commemorate the spirit of her mother’s work as a social activist. To read more about the origin of Mother’s Day and other West Virginia history, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org.