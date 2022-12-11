Bob Thompson performs at the Bad to the Bone All Star Jam and Big Band Blowout. Internationally known jazz pianist and recording artist Bob Thompson was born Dec. 12, 1942, in Jamaica, Queens, New York. He studied music at West Virginia State College (now University) and is the house pianist on the “Mountain Stage” radio program. For more about this week in West Virginia history, visit www.register-herald.com and www.wvencyclopedia.org.