The Battle of Carnifex Ferry took place on Sept. 10, 1861, on the Gauley River. Union Gen. William Rosecrans sent in brigades one at a time as they arrived at the battlefield, allowing the outnumbered Confederates to repulse the piecemeal attacks. During the night, the Confederates retreated before they could be defeated in the morning. This art came from “Battles and Leaders of the Civil War, being for the most part contributions by Union and Confederate officers, based upon ‘the Century War Series.’” Edited by R. U. J. and C. C. B., etc. [Illustrated.] To read more go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org.