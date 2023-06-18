Eight inches of rain fell in a 12-hour period on June 23, 2016. The Meadow, Cherry and Elk rivers, as well as Howard Creek, flooded downtowns and The Greenbrier resort, killing 23 people. This photo shows debris in the center of Clendenin during cleanup from the 2016 flood. To read more West Virginia history, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org.