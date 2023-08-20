Blair Mountain miners surrender their weapons. On Aug. 25, 1921, miners began to arrive at Blair Mountain near the border of Logan and Boone counties. Sheriff Don Chafin, a hated symbol of anti-unionism in southern West Virginia, met them with a combined force of deputies, mine guards, civilian volunteers, and others. To read more about Blair Mountain and other places in West Virginia history, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org.