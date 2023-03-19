Musician Frank Hutchison was born March 20, 1897, in Raleigh County. With a slide guitar sound akin to the bottleneck style, he helped instill a blues strain into modern country music, and was influential among coalfield musicians. For more information about Frank Hutchison and other people in West Virginia history, visit www.wvencyclopedia.org. Events in West Virginia history are also posted each Sunday at www.register-herald.com, courtesy of e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia.