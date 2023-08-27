The West Virginia Turnpike crosses the Bluestone Gorge via the Cornelius Charlton Memorial Bridge in Mercer County in the 1950s. On Aug. 29, 1952, a groundbreaking ceremony in Mercer County marked the beginning of construction of the West Virginia Turnpike. Initially, most of the turnpike was just two lanes because officials believed revenues would be too low to finance four lanes. To read more about the Turnpike and other places in West Virginia, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org.