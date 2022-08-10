They're always smiling at the state fair

The region’s most popular end-of-summer tradition is set to kick off in Fairlea.
This year marks the 97th edition of the State Fair of West Virginia.
Fair CEO Kelly Collins said the theme for the annual celebration, “Mountain Grown Fun,” speaks to the heart of the 10-day event.
“We knew we wanted it (the theme) to tie in with agriculture at the fair and there are a lot of mountain-grown items and other things in this state that are featured right here,” she said.
The fair, which gets under way Aug. 11 and runs through Aug. 20, will feature a full slate of activities including carnival rides, livestock shows, arts & crafts and food vendors, grandstand concerts and free entertainment throughout the grounds.
“There’s a lot you can do at the state fair that’s included with your gate ticket and this year we have a really cool lineup,” Collins said.
Included in that lineup are the Bears of Bearadise Ranch, Hot Glass Academy, the ever-popular Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, Nerveless Nocks and the Zuzu African Acrobats.
“We always like to put a thrill show or something that has an aerial act in the center of property so you can see them from a distance,” Collins said of the daredevil performers Nervless Nocks. “I saw them on America’s Got Talent so they’re really fun to watch.”
Each of those shows will take place three times daily.
Vendors — both food and arts & crafts — are always popular draws and Collins said those looking to do a bit of shopping at the fair will not be disappointed.
“We built a new barn a few years ago that houses a lot of our West Virginia products,” she said, adding additional shopping is available beneath the grandstand.
“We like to highlight our West Virginia artisans,” she continued. “That’s one of the best things about the state fair is you can get products here that you might not be able to get year-round.”
Guests can also browse exhibits displaying the entries to the annual contests including vegetables, photos, paintings, quilts and needlework.
“We’ve got more than 5,000 exhibits that were entered this year,” Collins said, explaining organizers work hard to judge and display every item before the event begins. “We want them to be ready so fairgoers can enjoy them when they come in the gates.”
Carnival attractions from Reithoffer Shows begin trickling onto the fairgrounds weeks ahead of the big day.
Collins said those early arrivals always cause a stir.
“Once we start getting tents, rides and vendors on the grounds we feel the buzz in the community,” she said.
And though she knows the carnival will be among the most popular destinations, she said the livestock barns remain the stars of the show.
“The reason fairs exist today is because of agriculture,” she said. “It’s tradition and part of our mission and we want to stick true to that each year and to grow it every year.”
Due to recent reports of swine flu at the Jackson County Fair, Collins said the pig barn will be closed to the public. The remaining areas, featuring goats, sheep, cows, rabbits, horses and more, however, will remain open and, Collins said, busy.
“West Virginia is a rural state but not everybody lives on a farm so it’s important that we teach the next generation of ag (agriculture) producers and ag growers where the food comes from,” she said.
• • •
Fairground gates open Thursday at 9 a.m.
The first grandstand concert of the week, a sold-out show featuring country music singer Cody Johnson, is scheduled for that evening.
Also performing throughout the fair are Zach Bryan, Clay Walker with special guest Tracy Byrd, West Virginia native Kathy Mattea, Chris Tomlin, Flo Rider, Walker Hayes, and classic rock band Foreigner.
“One of the really cool things about Foreigner is that they like to add local flair to their performance,” Collins said of the group known for hits including “Hot Blooded” and “I Wanna Know What Love Is.” “A few minutes before their show, students from Greenbrier East and Greenbrier West choirs will perform. It’s not often that you can say you opened up for Foreigner so these kids are getting a really cool opportunity.”
Tickets remain for every show except Johnson and Zach Bryan, which Collins said sold out well in advance of the fair.
“We’re excited about our lineup,” she said. “We’ve got a little bit of something for everyone.”
Other activities at this year’s fair include the annual antique car show scheduled for Sunday, and the week-long New Fair Food Contest.
The competition invites visitors to check out and vote for their favorite unique food from vendors across the grounds.
Entries include Pickle Lemonade, Blueberry Dark Chocolate Ice Cream, a Nacho Big Dorito Pizza, a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Funnel Cake, Deep Fried Rueben Fritters, a Jalapeno Popper Pizza and a Buffalo Chicken Bomb.
“I’m not sure how I feel about the pickle lemonade yet but I also feel like it’s something I need to try,” Collins said with a laugh.
From the livestock barns to the carnival midway and even new food, Collins said the experiences are what make the fair special.
“We’re creating memories that people are going to remember their entire life,” she said. “Whether it’s with their grandparents or their parents or their siblings, friends, kids whatever that is, you see the faces come through the fairgrounds and smiling.
“They’re always smiling when they come to the state fair.”
• • •
Tickets for the State Fair of West Virginia are available in person or online at www.statefairofwv.com.
— Email: mjames@register-herald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.