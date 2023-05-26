Theatre West Virginia will be hosting a Hatfields versus McCoys hog fight fundraiser on Thursday, June 1, at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park in Beckley.
The after-hours event, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., will be a celebration of the “Glory Days of Theatre West Virginia,” according to the organization’s website.
Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served, and the event includes a cash bar, a silent auction and a Battle of the Hog – made famous in the original dustup between the two feuding families.
Cost of admission is $10 with the opportunity to meet the Theatre West Virginia cast.
