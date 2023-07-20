Seed Sower’s Recovery Community Organization, The Well, is hosting a Community Listening Session on Tuesday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m., in its new home just above Fruits of Labor on the third floor at 313 Neville St., Beckley.
The purpose of the listening session is to engage community stakeholders including businesses, churches, non-profits, civic organizations, city and local governments, and any member of the Beckley and Raleigh County communities with a vested interest in seeing an end to the crisis of addiction.
During this session, organizers will explore services, partnerships and training and support.
There will also be a presentation as to the purpose and function of The Well and the services it already provides. Coffee, water, and snacks will be provided by Fruits of Labor Inc.
This listening session is open to all members of the Beckley, Raleigh and surrounding communities and will last approximately 90 minutes.
For those in recovery, an “all recovery pathways” support group meeting will immediately follow the listening session.
