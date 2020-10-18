“The Violence Inside Us: A Brief History of an Ongoing American Tragedy” by Chris Murphy is this week’s book of the week.
America has always had a relationship with violence, a relationship that has grown more and more fraught over the past two and a half decades.
Murphy, a senator from Connecticut who has extensively studied the Sandy Hook shooting, examines the place of violence in America, the gun rights debate, and how America can move forward in cooperation and hope.
Balanced and well-researched, “The Violence Inside Us” is a unique look at one of the country’s most polarizing, pressing issues.
This book is available at the Beckley library branch.
All branches of the Raleigh County Public Library are now open. Social distancing guidelines are being observed.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at Raleigh County Public Libraries.