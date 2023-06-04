Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most well-known and beloved musical, "The Sound of Music," will be presented by New Wine of Cloquet, Minnesota, on Monday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Temple, Beckley.
The performance is free and open to all.
New Wine is a youth drama and musical ministry of Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet. The group’s name is inspired by the fifth chapter of Luke where Jesus challenges us to get rid of the old categories in which we’ve thought about religion and our relationship with God – and to pour our New Wine into new wineskins.
The 2023 New Wine tour group consists of 35 students in grades 9-12, touring from Minnesota to Washington, D.C.
The group promotes Christian fellowship, friendship, and understanding among the students, who come from varied religious backgrounds and traditions. The group is starting its 31st year.
Most everyone of a certain age is familiar with the story and songs of "The Sound of Music." Young postulant Maria struggles to fit in at the Abbey so she is sent out to serve as the governess of seven motherless children. Her arrival at the Von Trapp family home transforms it from a strict place of rules and regulations to a happy, joyful home. Curtains are made into clothing, singing becomes common place, and hearts and minds are won through Maria’s love and acceptance.
When asked about the selection of such a familiar show with inevitable expectations from the audience, theatrical director Amanda Olsen said in a press release, “It’s been a dream of mine to add 'The Sound of Music' to New Wine’s rotation. For me, what started as a cheerful children’s musical evolved into a love story. Not just familial or spousal love, but a love for one’s homeland, love for fellow man, and God’s love for us.”
An important aspect for Olsen was bringing the historical significance of 1938 in Salzburg, Austria, to the forefront. When "The Sound of Music" was released in 1959, audiences would have understood what was at stake for the characters. They had fought in and lived through World War II and had experienced the racial hatred and violence of the Nazis firsthand. These horrors didn’t need to be overly depicted on stage as they would have been fresh in the audiences’ memories. New Wine’s production attempts to make that experience visually manifest on stage for a contemporary audience, portraying a story of personal discovery played out against the destruction that would soon be wrought by the Nazis.
For Olsen, "The Sound of Music" illuminates the choices people make when confronted with their deepest fears. She sees the pursuit of faith and personal understanding in the musical as connected to the innate moral responsibility to stand up for social justice.
“The ideas of family, faith, and the obligation of each person to make the world more just for all have occupied the minds of everyone involved in this production, and I hope they spark the minds of our audience as well. Above all, however, it is my sincerest hope that they will be blessed with the sound of our music.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.