When Lexi Clay was just a tiny angel in her first “Nutcracker” performance, she dreamed of being the pretty girl in the red dress. Like all the other little dancers becoming part of an annual holiday tradition, Lexi wanted to be Clara.
And now, some 13 years later after her very first dance class, Clay’s dream is coming true — even if that red dress costume now includes a mask.
“I can’t stress enough how blessed I am to be able to perform this role in front of an audience during this unpredictable time,” the Woodrow Wilson High School 11th-grader said.
Though Covid concerns have canceled the traditional Beckley Dance Theatre and Beckley Performing Arts performance twice now at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, the show — as they say — must go on. And it will, promised BDT Artistic Director Jerry Rose. It’s just moving one month and one county over to the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton, Jan. 15, 16 and 17. And a modified version of the show will take place at The Greenbrier on Dec. 28 and 29.
“‘The Nutcracker’ played through World War II, so we’ll play through this as well,” said Rose.
As for the timing, he noted, in Russia, the ballet is performed throughout the year by the famous Bolshoi Ballet.
“I’ve seen ‘The Nutcracker’ performed in Russia in April,” he said. “ … If they can do it other times of the year, we can still do it and enjoy it, and still call it Christmas,” Rose said, adding even if it means the dancers must wear masks, the house can’t be packed, and the audience must also wear masks.
“Dancing in a mask is so difficult,” Clay said, “but I think it helps my stamina a lot. We’re lucky we even get to perform this year.”
Audiences may even appreciate that the opening party scene performers will have mustaches and other costume-appropriate designs painted on their masks, Rose said.
As for the house, he explained, the Chuck Mathena Center was not only available, but able to accommodate reservations to allow for social distancing within the audience. Even the abundant space backstage will allow for performers to remain at safe distances.
“Everybody is really excited about performing there,” Rose said. “… They will seat all groups that make reservations together, so they can seat a family together and put the necessary space between others.”
Those used to purchasing tickets through Beckley Dance Theatre or even at the auditorium door, though, will not be able to do so this year. Tickets ($15 for children and $25 for adults) must be purchased in advance through the Chuck Mathena Center by calling 304-425-5128.
Likewise, for The Greenbrier’s matinee performances, reservation and pricing information is available by calling the resort hotel at 855-453-4858.
Mask or no mask, Clay — who has climbed the ranks of “Nutcracker” pieces throughout her dance career — is just happy to be part of the tradition.
“I think it’s great for such a small town, that we have this,” she said of the quality of the performance, which features professional guest stars. “My mom and aunt grew up watching it and going every year. And it’s just so special now, for them to watch it again with me as Clara.”
Rose estimated that at least 125,000 people have been to see the show since BDT and Beckley Performing Arts began performing it annually in 1989.
“That’s pretty good here in the Appalachians,” he said.
He referred to a former student’s college essay shared with him more than 20 years ago.
“She was talking about how being in ‘The Nutcracker’ made an impression on her, not only as a dancer, but as a member of this community,” Rose said. “She talked about coal miners, lawyers, people from all walks of life coming to this theater and being transported together.
“People do become transported in several different ways. They become transported from adulthood back to childhood. They become transported into their memories of Christmas. They become transported culturally. Also, it’s a time when you can be transported for an hour and a half or so and not worry about income tax or the political state of the country or the world. We’re transported. And I think that it takes a magical situation like ‘The Nutcracker,’ which is all about fantasy and beauty, and Tchaikovsky’s music, and a beautiful Russian pine forest, to transport us together. It’s what we need, and it’s a wonderful experience if you’re in it, or if you’re sitting in the audience.”
• • •
“The Nutcracker” is a Russian ballet set to music by a Russian composer, based on a French version of a story by a German author, featuring dances from around the world.
The ballet tells the story of Clara and her beloved nutcracker prince. The nutcracker prince is a gift from mysterious party guest and toy-maker, Drosselmeyer — performed by Brian Murphy of the Verb Ballets in Cleveland. Clara is devastated when her brother, Fritz — BTD’s Delaney Hames of Fayetteville — breaks her new toy, but Drosselmeyer magically repairs the doll, and Clara later falls asleep with it under her family’s Christmas tree. That’s when she dreams of her prince battling an army of gift-thieving mice. With help from some toy soldiers and Clara, the nutcracker prince defeats their evil mouse king.
The first act demonstrates to young dancers and their audience what life in 1890s German society would have been like. But it’s not just a lesson in culture and history for the dancers and their audience, it’s an annual stepping stone for young ballerinas, just as it has been for Clay.
“I have been almost everything,” she said, “angel, soldier, ‘Chinese,’ ‘Marzipan,’ ‘Flowers,’ ‘Snow,’ Fritz. … And, of course, I always wanted to be Clara; I just didn’t know if I would ever make it.”
By the time they reach the divertissements of the second act, the dancers are transporting themselves and their audience not only back in time but to other worlds.
After the defeat of the mouse king, the nutcracker Prince whisks Clara on an adventure through a snowy, magical Russian forest — where advanced students are snowflakes and their Snow Queen is Michelle Joy of the Metropolitan Opera Ballet in New York — and into the Land of Sweets. That’s where the Sugar Plum Fairy — West Virginia’s own Rockette, Fairmont native Sophie Silnicki — treats them to a cultural showcase of dancing candy from around the globe. (Ballerina Lisa West Meadows will dance the roles of Snow Queen and Sugar Plum at The Greenbrier.)
“Ethnic dances are the grandfather of all classical dance,” Rose said. “I have always been fascinated with other cultures. That’s one reason I love the second act. Each one of those dances gives me the opportunity to demonstrate to the kids the contributions of other cultures.”
Dances throughout the second act represent foreign delicacies, rare treats from far away lands — chocolate from Spain, tea from China, coffee from Arabia, Russian dolls dressed as candy canes, sweet Danish marzipan, even gingerbread children who emerge from under their mother’s skirt, representing a similarly-shaped tin of candy well known in 1890s Russia.
It’s no wonder they were part of Clara’s fantasy. In her day, these edibles would have been such a rarity that they were truly special — the kinds of gifts a Sugar Plum Fairy from the Land of Sweets might give a young girl and her prince to celebrate their defeat of an evil rodent army. And the kind of treat a talented group of dancers might give an audience.
Just as the dancing sweets make various cultures come alive for Clara and the audience, guest artists visiting Beckley make the possibility of a career come alive for young dancers.
Other professionals rounding out the cast are Gilbert Bolden III, of the New York City Ballet; performer and instructor Michael Crawford, who has danced with Washington Ballet, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Jose Mateo Ballet, Ballet Memphis and the American Repertory Ballet; and former West Virginia Dance Company artists Donald Laney, Aymen Robertson and Forrest Hershey.
Many of their own professional holiday performances were canceled this season, so the good news is that they’re still available for the January performance at Chuck Mathena, Rose said.
“And we love having them here,” he said.
The professionals not only bring a high quality performance to southern West Virginia audiences, they serve as living proof to their younger counterparts that they, too, can succeed, Rose said.
“We have world-class people coming,” Rose said. “The people in the show get that exposure. They find out, ‘My gosh, they’re just like us.’ And many times they do grow up just like us.”
Like Sugar Plum Fairy Sophie Silnicki, Rose said. “I taught her when she was 5. I taught master classes at her mother’s dancing school in Fairmont.”
Silnicki went on to study dance with the San Francisco Ballet and eventually landed her dream job as a Rockette.
And like Ripley Rader, who isn’t dancing in “The Nutcracker” but was the first female dancer to play Fritz when she was a BDTS student in the 1980s and 1990s. Now a fashion icon and former Broadway touring performer, Rader visited the Beckley studio this summer and helped select this year’s local cast.
In fact, Rose noted, just following Clay’s Clara audition, Rader turned to Rose and said, “She has such a ballerina quality.”
“And she does,” Rose said. “She has the aplomb. When she walks into a room, you know what she is. She’s a dancer.”
Clay said working with the professionals is a wonderful experience.
“They make me feel so comfortable. It’s such an easy environment to work in,” she said.
Though the professionals may simplify lifts and other complicated moves, that ease doesn’t translate into fewer rehearsals, Clay explained. BDT dancers have been training for years and rehearsing for these performances since summer.
“That’s my life, seven days a week,” Clay said, “and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”