In case you don’t actually know me, I think it is a good time to let you readers in on a little secret; I absolutely love fashion and when it comes to options, especially in terms of eyeglasses, I am all in. That is why I am super thrilled to have myriad different eyeglasses to choose from now; I have glasses options for as far as my little eyes can see (no pun intended).
Sometimes, if I’m feeling funky, I pop on my fly purple and yellow bumble bee glasses that are sure to brighten up any potentially dull outfit. Other days when I want to channel my inner chic, I go for my black chunky pair. They make me look like I’m all about business. And, sometimes, I go full on retro with my rosy, transitional duds, which are perhaps my favorite ones of all.
Whatever the occasion or mood may be, funky, classy, studious, or even, and often, a mix of all three, I have just the right pair of specs. And as every fashionista knows, accessories are always most important.
As I oftentimes point out, it’s the little things in life that make it great, like a day when you have the right accessories that tie together an outfit, or when your glasses have the power to make you feel fancy and fabulous which, let’s be honest, we could all use a daily dose of that.
I say, if one has to have spectacles to see, why not make them spectacular just for fun?
