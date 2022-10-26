“The Picture Bride” written by Lee Geum-Yi and translated by An Seonjae is this week’s book of the week.
Willow has made a life-changing agreement: to become what is called a picture bride. A matchmaker shows her a picture of a slightly older Korean man who is a landowner in Hawaii and Willow agrees to travel there to become his wife. The matchmaker also tells her that Hawaii is a land of plenty, that food and clothing grow on trees, and that Willow will be able to continue her education once she gets there. Things are not as the matchmaker promised when Willow and the other picture brides arrive, though. The men are much older than the photos suggested, many of them do not own land, and continuing education is out of the question for all the picture brides. Nevertheless, Willow and her friends must rely on their own strengths and each other to make good lives for themselves.
Heartfelt, beautiful, and immersive, “The Picture Bride” is a fascinating historical fiction book. This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at Raleigh County Public Libraries.
