“The Pet Potato” by Josh Lacey and illustrated by Momoko Abe is this week’s book of the week.
Albert wants just one thing: a pet. He isn’t picky, either. He’ll take anything: a dog, a cat, a rabbit, or a giraffe. His parents say no to all of them. Yet one day his dad gives him a special present. Instead of the pet he’d been hoping for, Albert’s gift is a potato. But not just any potato, his dad insists, a pet potato. At first Albert ignores the potato, thinking it’s a joke. But then the potato starts to look kind of sad so Albert decides to play with it. It’s only then that Albert and the potato begin a friendship that neither of them expected.
Charming and sweet, “The Pet Potato” is a beautiful picture book and a good reminder that there is value in all things and that friendships can form in the most unlikely of ways. This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at Raleigh County Public Libraries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.