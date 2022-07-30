I have always been a bit of a “homebody.” If anything, these past two pandemic years have confirmed this feeling inside me and even led me to indulge it more.
Needless to say, it wasn’t too bad during lockdown: staying at home, playing at home and schooling at home. I really had the time during my last two high school years to savor my family, and as cheesy as it may sound, I have made many important and lasting memories that I’m sure I will use to help carry me through college.
Recently, my ventures back into this post-pandemic world have been positive, but rarely are they more fun than just staying home.
I used to always laugh in confusion at the adults whenever they commented about “time flying by” or “summers going fast.” I didn’t understand it; to me, there was always plenty of time. Maybe it’s because I’m older now, or perhaps it’s that I’m leaving in just over a week, but my two months of summer have definitely flown right by. Many memories have been made in these few short weeks, and much fun was had, but perhaps the most fun was had during my staycation week. For those of you who may need this concept explained, let me tell you, it is just like a vacation, only better, in my opinion, especially in this day and age. The perfect staycation contains many of the best parts of a real vacation – relaxing days in between exciting adventures combined with great food, unbeatable company and delightful entertainment.
We started off the week with a quick trip into the nearby city to get our shopping indulgences out of the way, and then it was time for our staycation to officially begin.
Our days were spent cleverly toggling between the pool and the porch to keep cool, heating up in the hot sun, and then plunging into the water for a quick dip. Often I would stay in the pool the longest, pleasantly relaxing into a twirl around the stock tank (the pool) in the innertube – my lower half was kept cool by the water while my upper half stayed warm and dry; it was the perfect mix. At night, mesmerized by the fireflies blanketing the hills around us and the croak of the frogs in the pond nearby, we huddled up near the blazing bonfire to stay out for nature’s nighttime show. Admiring the moonlight and trying to identify each constellation in the sky, we just sat there, warm and in wonder, until night’s end. (Who am I kidding? It was only 10 p.m.)
It’s days and nights like the ones I recently had that make me happy and proud to call this place home. Every day there’s a new natural phenomenon to be discovered or explored here. And there’s no exception at night; creatures fill up the nighttime air with their creaks, hoots and buzzes, and the clear sky puts on the entire show of stars to be admired.
That’s just the beauty of the mountains.
Email: ferguson.w.works@gmail.com
