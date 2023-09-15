The horror genre has flirted with the concept of a cinematic shared universe for many years, with attempts like Universal Studios’ “The Mummy” from 2017 or the infamous “Freddy vs. Jason” super fight in 2003.
One of the few franchises to successfully continue their cinematic shared universe is New Line Cinema’s “The Conjuring” franchise, which started back in 2013 and encompasses over nine films, including prequels and spin-offs. “The Nun” from 2018 is one such spin-off that takes place before the events of “The Conjuring” and now in 2023, “The Nun II” is the sequel to that spin-off.
Despite being the sequel to a prequel, director Michael Chaves’ “The Nun II” is surprisingly easy to follow for newcomers to the series because of the cold-open framing device that the story begins with. In a flashback set in 1956, the demonic entity from the “Conjuring 2” and the original “Nun” appears to fatally attack a priest outside of a monastery while another watches in horror. Of course, fans of the series will want to know where Irene and Frenchie end up following the events of the first film, and the story quickly follows Irene serving at a convent in Italy while Frenchie works at a boarding school in France.
The plot takes proper shape once Irene has a vision that she must rescue Frenchie from some demonic force, which is of course played for jump-scares. Soon after, Irene is given an assignment from the cardinal of her convent instructing her to investigate a series of seemingly supernatural deaths across Europe. Meanwhile, one of the students at Frenchie’s boarding school is being haunted while Frenchie himself is slowly unraveling due to being possessed by the demonic force.
The problem with this setup is that it’s an amalgamation of various horror tropes, from the haunted kid to the possessed caretaker to the religious iconography and symbolism. The “Nun II” works as a standalone film only because it’s such a simplistic narrative that feels more like “horror’s greatest hits” than it does an artistic progression of the genre. That’s not to say that this compilation of genre conventions isn’t executed masterfully; Michael Chaves clearly has a visual eye for the dreadful, ghastly and distressing scenes that permeate the cinematography.
All the visual flair and aesthetic gloom present in the frames of “The Nun II” can’t elevate its subpar narrative and cheap jump-scares. It’s not even that the plot itself is bad; it’s just another standard collection of tropes, cliches and misdirection that is produced competently for commercial consumption. Think about a film like 2015’s “The Witch,” which was an atmospheric horror drama that not only contained amazing cinematography but also spoke to the emancipation of women in society. What does “The Nun II” say about the human condition? Nothing, other than “we will believe miracles when we see them,” and what a hollow message that is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.